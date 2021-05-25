First National Corp MA ADV Has $894,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after buying an additional 973,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after buying an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after buying an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,234,703 shares of company stock valued at $300,997,293 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339,995. The stock has a market cap of $336.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.68 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

