First National Corp MA ADV Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,083. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

