First National Corp MA ADV Buys 6,226 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VPU stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.89. 2,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,492. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $119.99 and a 52 week high of $148.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.83.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

