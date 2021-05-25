First National Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FXNC)

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.
First National has increased its dividend payment by 214.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of First National stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First National has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.59.
About First National
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
