First National Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FXNC)

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

First National has increased its dividend payment by 214.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First National alerts:

Shares of First National stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First National has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.59.

In other First National news, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. bought 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,841.20. Also, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. bought 8,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $151,788.71. 15.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.