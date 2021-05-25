First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.46. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 73,510 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 407,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 62,951 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 804.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 400,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after buying an additional 356,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 41,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,371. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

