Firo Market Capitalization Achieves $89.39 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $7.51 or 0.00019727 BTC on major exchanges. Firo has a total market capitalization of $89.39 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 42% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,083.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.88 or 0.06845157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $700.05 or 0.01838190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.36 or 0.00463097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00205113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.80 or 0.00632286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.90 or 0.00453990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00379360 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,898,801 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars.

