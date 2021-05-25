FintruX Network (FTX) Market Cap Hits $1.18 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $2,101.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00067213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.77 or 0.00977369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.22 or 0.10158423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00086685 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

