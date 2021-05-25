Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FINGF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Finning International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.44.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $26.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. Finning International has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6779 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.