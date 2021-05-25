Financial Review: Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) & EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EchoStar and Cogent Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.23 -$40.15 million ($0.40) -64.08 Cogent Communications $568.10 million 6.26 $6.22 million $0.76 98.49

Cogent Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EchoStar. EchoStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EchoStar and Cogent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00 Cogent Communications 0 1 6 0 2.86

EchoStar presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.58%. Cogent Communications has a consensus price target of $84.29, suggesting a potential upside of 12.61%. Given EchoStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Cogent Communications.

Risk and Volatility

EchoStar has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.2% of EchoStar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of EchoStar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Cogent Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EchoStar and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar 4.86% 0.47% 0.24% Cogent Communications 2.76% -17.03% 4.84%

Summary

EchoStar beats Cogent Communications on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment. This segment also designs, develops, constructs, and provides telecommunication networks comprising satellite ground segment systems and terminals for mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The ESS segment provides satellite services using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites and related licenses on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers, which include aeronautical and government enterprises. It serves in North America, South and Central America, Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, India, and the Middle East. EchoStar Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides Internet access and private network services to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and on-net services to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to its network. In addition, the company offers off-net services to corporate customers using other carriers' circuits to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to the network. Further, it operates data centers that allow its customers to collocate their equipment and access the network. The company operates 54 data centers and provides facilities to 2,914 buildings and on-net services to 1,792 to multi-tenant office buildings. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

