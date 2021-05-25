Filecoin (FIL) Price Down 28.6% Over Last Week

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $5.41 billion and approximately $1.87 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $73.50 or 0.00190954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00056710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.56 or 0.00370387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.44 or 0.00816933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00027804 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 73,669,223 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.