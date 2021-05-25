Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 27,480 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,480 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,778 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 35,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $37.07.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

