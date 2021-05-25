Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1,064.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045,121 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.16% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $42,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,217 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FITB opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

