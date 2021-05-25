Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after buying an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after buying an additional 3,259,217 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,081,000 after buying an additional 1,779,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

