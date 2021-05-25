Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is Boston Partners’ 10th Largest Position

Boston Partners increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 907,764 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises about 1.1% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $807,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 66,411 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 155,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,913. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

