Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,572 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,169,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 61,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 355,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,762,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 30,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.