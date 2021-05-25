Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in State Street by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in State Street by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 177,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 37,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,165 shares of company stock worth $5,369,975. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.32. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

