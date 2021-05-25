Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 194.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,649 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $141.89 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.26 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.95 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

