Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,753 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,165 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,975 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STT opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.