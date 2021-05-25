Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $118,101,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,237,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,693,000 after purchasing an additional 82,610 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH opened at $85.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 55.08%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.