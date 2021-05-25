Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13,518.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.