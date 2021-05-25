Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Shares Down 2.1%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 77,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 98,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

Fibra UNO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBASF)

Trust FIBRA UNO (ÂFibra UNOÂ) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO AdministraciÃ³n, SA de CV, (the ÂTrustorÂ) and Deutsche Bank MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, DivisiÃ³n Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (ÂDeutsche Bank MÃ©xicoÂ) as Trustee Institution.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.