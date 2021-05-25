Ferguson (LON:FERG) Sets New 1-Year High at $9,828.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9,828 ($128.40) and last traded at GBX 9,724 ($127.04), with a volume of 131557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,724 ($127.04).

Several research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,275.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,842. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.80 billion and a PE ratio of 32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $2.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

About Ferguson (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

