FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.50

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as low as $4.45. FedNat shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 96,552 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FNHC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FedNat in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get FedNat alerts:

The company has a market cap of $78.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%. On average, analysts predict that FedNat Holding will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in FedNat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in FedNat in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in FedNat in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FedNat by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FedNat in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.