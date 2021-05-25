Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 122.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $13,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Federated Hermes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHI opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,074. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,805 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

