Feathercoin (FTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,013.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $38,013.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000223 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

