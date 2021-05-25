Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $94.25.

Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

