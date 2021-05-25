Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,281 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

XOM stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

