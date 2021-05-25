Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,146 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 64,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.16. The stock had a trading volume of 772,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,659,924. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $246.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

