Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 43,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 990,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,659,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

