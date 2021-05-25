Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $34,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

EXR stock opened at $146.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $149.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

