Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,640 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 315,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 144,435 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 77,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Several analysts have commented on SAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.