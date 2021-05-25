Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $241,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 18,217 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 44,363 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

