Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,100 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $720,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after buying an additional 2,818,825 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,931,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,967,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,725,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $98,181,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $84.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

