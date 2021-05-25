EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) to Issue $0.20 Semi-Annual Dividend

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

EVRZF opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. EVRAZ has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

