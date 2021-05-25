Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Position Raised by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE opened at $263.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $192.09 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.