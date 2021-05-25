ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Plans Dividend of $0.21

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2141 per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

NYSEARCA:AMUB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,030. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.