Eton Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,603 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,396% compared to the typical daily volume of 174 call options.

ETON traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.85. 910,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,035. The stock has a market cap of $216.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.24. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.46.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Equities research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,982,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,874,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 59,350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

