Eton Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,603 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,396% compared to the typical daily volume of 174 call options.
ETON traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.85. 910,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,035. The stock has a market cap of $216.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.24. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.46.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Equities research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,982,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,874,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 59,350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.
About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.
