Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Top Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $66,404.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.32 or 0.06580276 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.00199443 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 224,347,583 coins and its circulating supply is 182,318,170 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

