Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.07

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.07 and last traded at $80.73, with a volume of 2718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.11.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -71.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.87.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $465,556.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $706,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,268. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

