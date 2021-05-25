Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Essential Utilities accounts for approximately 1.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

WTRG stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,945. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

