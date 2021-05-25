Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. 747,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,709. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $218.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GMBL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 422.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Esports Entertainment Group worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

