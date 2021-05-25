ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ERYTECH Pharma.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of ERYP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.21. 6,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,585. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $160.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.