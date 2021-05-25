Ergo Price Down 36.6% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $11.41 or 0.00029585 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $365.13 million and $6.34 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,553.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.90 or 0.07049769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $717.45 or 0.01860949 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.82 or 0.00471614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00204688 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.87 or 0.00635161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.24 or 0.00454538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.64 or 0.00372580 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.