Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

ELS opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $622,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 323,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 80.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 88.0% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

