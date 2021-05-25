Equities Analysts Set Expectations for bluebird bio, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued on Sunday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.74) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

