Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 311,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,283,755 shares.The stock last traded at $32.23 and had previously closed at $32.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Equitable by 1.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

