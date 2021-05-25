Enzyme (MLN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.69 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $77.41 or 0.00203970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $138.77 million and $12.69 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00068194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.81 or 0.00942854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.67 or 0.09883211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

