Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,452 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,452 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Discovery worth $10,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

