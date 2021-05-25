Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Zillow Group by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Zillow Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 141,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,370,000 after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Z stock opened at $112.93 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.64.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Several research firms have commented on Z. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,443.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $313,276.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,326,379.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,897 shares of company stock valued at $70,785,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

