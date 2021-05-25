Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $10.10 Million in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 422,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.78% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLGB. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,635,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 191,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,439,000.

FLGB opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45.

